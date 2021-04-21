Manchester United fans slam Joel Glazer’s weak attempt at reconciliation

Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer has written an open letter to fans in the aftermath of the European Super League farcical and it’s safe to say they did not take to it well.

Other clubs from the big six who were also guilty of the shambolic attempt to form their own closed league have apologised profusely and directly, with some using a video.

Joel opted to send an open letter to supporters and sent it late as well, much to the annoyance of supporters who no longer wanted to hear from him.

It’s understood executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has handed in his resignation and a large chunk of the fanbase now seek to use that momentum to push out the Glazer family entirely.

There has always been a protest against their ownership and it seems this could be the catalyst to seeing it follow through.

According to the club’s official website, Joel wrote: “You made very clear your opposition to the European Super League, and we have listened. We got it wrong, and we want to show that we can put things right.”

He later added: “In seeking to create a more stable foundation for the game, we failed to show enough respect for its deep-rooted traditions –promotion, relegation, the pyramid – and for that we are sorry.

“This is the world’s greatest football club and we apologise unreservedly for the unrest caused during these past few days.”

Fans obviously reacted poorly to the letter as can be seen:

Fans are planning a protest this Saturday in an attempt to get rid of the club’s traitorous owners as fans across the country look to punish the Big Six’s owners.

Time will tell if it will be successful but it’s understood the Glazer family are more open now than ever before to selling the club.

The question is who can afford their price tag which is said to be set at $4b though a change in ownership rules could see fans having a majority stake according to some rumours.

There’s also a question of when such an upheaval can happen, though the hope is it all happens as soon as possible.



