Manchester United stars led revolt against European Super League

Manchester United fans have a number of players to thank for the club’s U-turn decision in regards to the European Super League.

In the aftermath of the competition’s failure to be realised, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward announced his resignation much to the delight of supporters.

Although fans let their voices be heard, it’s believed United’s players didn’t just sit idly by either and instead tackled the issue head-on.

Woodward was confronted by the players who felt their careers were being toyed with and that the owners had thrown Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under the bus.

If the fans ever doubted whether their players were for them or their manager, that doubt has sensationally been put to rest.

At a time when #MUFC needed leaders: ✅ Bruno spoke out about the ESL on Instagram

✅ Rashford spoke out about the ESL on Twitter

✅ Shaw spoke out about the ESL on Twitter and revolted vs Woodward at Carrington

Maguire led the players' revolt and confronted Woodward

It’s also understood David de Gea and Juan Mata were aggrieved by the club’s failure to inform the players of what was going on before it broke into the media.

It’s safe to say that the players mentioned are largely the squad’s leaders in general so it’s no real surprise they were the ones who made their voices heard.

Had the players remained quiet or accepted what Woodward and the Glazers planned to do then it’s a very real possibility the club may have felt it was ok to continue with their disastrous plans.



