Nicky Butt blasts Manchester United figures for bullying

Manchester United great Nicky Butt had stern words to say to his former employers, even potentially giving insight into why he left the club in the first place.

The former midfielder used to be the club’s head of first-team development in his last role before he departed following the appointment of Darren Fletcher as technical director and John Murtough as director of football.

Naturally those new roles overlapped with Butt’s and although there was some sadness about him leaving, most fans understood why he left.

However, it seems there could have been more going on behind the scenes and his comments in regards to United have added weight to reports that claimed he was not pleased to not be up for consideration of the two newly created roles.

The club Butt spent large chunks of his career with as a player and later as staff have recently had to pull out of the controversial European Super League and here’s what he had to say about it.

🗣"I don't think apologies are too great anyway, what happened should not have happened." Former Manchester United player Nicky Butt reacts to the club leaving the 'European Super League' and what the future holds for the Glazer family pic.twitter.com/WsLc8oHuwi — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 21, 2021

Perhaps Butt left not just because he was overlooked but also because he felt executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and the Glazer family were the worst kinds of bullies.

If that is in any part true, fans would certainly love it if their former academy graduate spoke out against the ownership and the way the club is run as it will add support to efforts to kick them out.



