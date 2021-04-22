Edinson Cavani looks for future away from Manchester United

Manchester United star Edinson Cavani is still looking likely to leave in the summer despite obvious attempts to keep him at the club.

The experienced striker has been a man in form of late and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clearly a fan of him, calling him the type of striker the club has missed over the last few years.

Bruno Fernandes labelled Cavani as a true number nine as well in the latest rounds of praise for him, perhaps in an attempt to convince him to stay.

The former PSG man has definitely given United a different kind of threat that they perhaps haven’t had in the past.

Solskjaer admitted he would like Cavani to stay but unfortunately the player’s concerns have not changed and as such it looks as though he will leave.

Spoke to a source connected to the club who had several things to say on Cavani. Source thinks likely to leave in the summer. The takeaways were: – No issues with #MUFC

– Desperate to return to S.A.

– Hates the English climate. OGS likely to be asked directly in Fri's presser. — Leah Smith (@LeahSmith_) April 22, 2021

The Red Devils have many positions they want to invest in, though it will be a tough ask in a summer many expect will be quiet.

It will be even tougher if Solskjaer has to sign a striker as well and will only complicate matters further if Cavani leaves.

If the talented Uruguayan remains, he buys Manchester United some time in addressing their centre-forward position next year instead.



