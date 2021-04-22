Sir Alex Ferguson insists Scott McTominay is a big-game player

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson has praised Scott McTominay, hailing him as a big-game player as he continues to develop at the club.

The academy graduate is certainly one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s more trusted players and that can be seen best during key fixtures.

McTominay first emerged during Jose Mourinho’s era and the former manager labelled him as the winner of the unofficial trophy of being the manager’s player of the season.

When Solskjaer came in the academy graduate was being heavily criticised after being yet another one of the club’s stars whose form dipped horribly towards the end of the Portuguese’s reign.

McTominay has since managed to bounce back and has looked reinvigorated, adding more to his arsenal by not just being a ball-winning midfielder but a box to box player too.

According to Manchester Evening News, Ferguson said: “Scott McTominay is now emerging as one of Man United’s big players. When you watch Man United pick their team for a big game, McTominay’s name is in it. He’s a good character, a great trainer…

“I signed him when he was seven or eight years of age and he was actually a centre-forward as a kid.

“He’s just sprouted, a little bit like Darren Fletcher – Darren had a few little annoying injuries as he was growing and needed some rest periods and things like that.

“McTominay is of a similar type to Darren – long, lanky, good winner of the ball and a good turn of pace going forward, a great attitude to the game.

“All these attitudes that Darren Fletcher had, he’s got them.”

The two players being Scotsmen meant they were always bound to be compared to each other but it is an incredible compliment from Ferguson.

Solskjaer has managed to encourage McTominay to get forward more and that has meant he’s grabbed more goals lately with the ones vs Leeds United and Manchester City that stand out most.

What’s left for the tough midfielder is to cement his place in the starting XI as a key player and not just a regular first-team player.



