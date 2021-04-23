Edinson Cavani tells Man United he is leaving in June – report

Edinson Cavani has decided he will leave Manchester United at the end of this season.

The claim comes from Argentinian outlet Depo.com amidst mounting speculation that the Uruguayan has not settled in Manchester.

As reported by The Peoples Person on Wednesday, Cavani is said to be homesick and wants to return to South America, in particular, to Boca Juniors. But now, Depo claims the decision has been made and that United have been informed of it.

‘In the last few hours [Cavani] met with those in charge of managing the sporting destinations of the Red Devils and told them that he intends to return to his native continent.

‘The reason, simple: he wants to be close to his family.

‘In this sense, although several teams from Brazil wish to add him to their ranks, the Uruguayan has already been negotiating with Juan Román Riquelme since last year and promised that, if he returned to America, he would do so only to wear the Boca shirt.

‘This action by Cavani contrasts with the idea of Maestro [Oscar] Tabárez [head coach of the Uruguayan national side], who recommended that he continue in Europe so he could reach the Qatar World Cup in 2022 at his best football level.’

If the story is confirmed, it will come as a major blow to United, who have been counting on Cavani’s goals and classical centre forward play this season, especially due to problems with Anthony Martial in terms of both a series of injuries and a loss of form.

If Cavani does leave, United will be forced into the market for a striker this summer at a time when finances are unpredictable and when they are already reported to want to strengthen in defensive midfield, at centre-back and on the right wing.



