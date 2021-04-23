Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks out against failed European Super League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is glad the European Super League, initially backed by Manchester United’s owners, has fallen through.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s Premier League tie with Leeds United at Elland Road, the boss was asked his thoughts about the failed project and he didn’t mince his words.

‘I’m very happy the fans have voiced their opinions and that we’ve listened to them and in a strange sort of wayy it’s brought a football pyramid or community together,’ Solskjaer said.

‘I’m a supporter myself and there’ll be a day I come back and watch Man United and I want to watch a Man United team with a fear of failure, that’s what I thought about it.

‘I didn’t like the concept anyway, because it has to be on sporting merit. I want to earn the right to play in Europe.

‘We want to be part of a successful European campaign again.

‘But to get that, there has to be that fear of failure. You cant just be given it because your name is such and such. You have to earn the right to be there.

‘I’ve always believed in stepping out of your comfort zone. That fear of failure has to be there. That wasn’t part of this. I’m very happy that all the clubs have admitted their mistakes.

‘Football is nothing without the fans. Now, when we’re just going to welcome them back in, we get this.

‘Of course we want to be part of European football, but we want to do it like my players did it last season.

‘My nature is not being handed things.’



