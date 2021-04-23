Women’s Super League Preview: Manchester United Women vs Tottenham Hotspur

After last week’s 6-0 demolition of Burnley in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup, Manchester United Women look to take their marvellous momentum into the Women’s Super League.

With the announcement being made earlier this week that United’s men’s team would be pulling out of the proposed plan for a European Super League, the Reds once again have a UEFA Champions League spot to fight for.

Level on points with Arsenal, who currently occupy the third and final Champions League place, the Reds fall short as they have played one more game than their North London-based rivals. But with three games still to go, United’s European push must start this Sunday with a win against eighth placed Spurs.

Last time out when the two met in the capital back in October, United ran out 1-0 winners in a tight game closely separated by a Millie Turner header in the 67th minute.

In their last five games, Spurs have not had too much to shout about either, winning just one match in what was a closely fought 3-2 victory last weekend against Reading in the Women’s FA Cup.

Casey Stoney and her team will be looking to capitalise on Spurs’ recent bad form and hopefully bounce back from the last time they played in the WSL, falling short in a 1-0 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion over a month ago.

However, star-player Tobin Heath returned to the United States earlier on this week after suffering yet another injury setback and looks set to miss the rest of the season. The 32 year-old joins Fuso, Galton and Russo on the list of injuries.

Can United push forward and create a European charge or will Spurs cause an upset? Sunday’s match will be shown live on BBC at 12:30 BST via the red button, with The Peoples Person’s match report following shortly after the game.



