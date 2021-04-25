Manchester United’s goalless draws a theme of the season

Manchester United fans were right to feel disappointed in their team’s lacklustre display vs Leeds United but there is a statistic that suggests this is a recurring issue.

The home side set up rather differently than they did in the reverse fixture, putting in a more rigid and defensive performance compared to the 6-2 result back in December.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set up with a good enough team to come away with a result but unfortunately the players fell short despite having a longer rest than usual between matches.

Some supporters blamed the midfield combination of Fred and Scott McTominay while others insisted the legendary Norwegian reacted too late in terms of substitutions.

Either way, the Red Devils’ small hopes of pushing into a title challenge are certainly all but over and will now probably cruise into a second-placed finish.

7 – Manchester United have drawn more Premier League games nil-nil than any other side this season (7) – only in 1980-81 (8) have the Red Devils been involved in more goalless draws in a single league campaign. Stalemate. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 25, 2021

It’s clear for all to see the biggest issue holding back Solskjaer’s side from being champions or even just title challengers is their inability to grind out a win from 0-0 match scenarios.

Manchester United have long struggled against deep, defensive blocks and were caught by surprise by Leeds’ decision to play uncharacteristically.

Those seven 0-0 draws alone add up to 14 points (ignoring the three remaining draws the team has had this season) which would obviously have taken them above fierce rivals and league leaders Manchester City.

To follow all the latest news and developments in the 50+1 and Glazers Out campaigns, visit our dedicated page here for all our articles and videos on this vital subject.



