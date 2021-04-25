Player ratings: Leeds United 0-0 Man United – Dour, drab performance from the Red Devils

After a 6-2 result at home to the same opponents, Manchester United could only muster yet another boring scoreless draw in today’s Premier League tie with Leeds at Elland Road. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

Dean Henderson 6 – Had little to do, but was efficient.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6 – Solid at the back but ineffective going forward. Physically he looks fit enough but perhaps mentally he needs a rest.

Victor Lindelof 7 – Will give him an extra point just for that early pass for Rashford that deserved a goal to come from it.

Harry Maguire 4 – Clumsy on and off the ball, wayward passing, did nothing to marshall or inspire his team.

Luke Shaw 7 – Another solid performance from Shaw without hitting the heights of some of his other performances this season.

Scott McTominay 2 – Another totally ineffective and anonymous performance from Scott. McSauce surely has now cemented his role as the next Darren Fletcher. Tall, blond, Scottish midfielder favoured by the manager who is bang average 99% of the time then puts in a brilliant performance once a season. This was not it.

Fred 3 – Giving Fred one more point than Scott because of his workrate, which was phenomenal. But his passing and reading of the game today were both abysmal.

Dan James 2 – Seriously, why is this man still being given games for Manchester United? He is not Premier League standard. Mata or Van de Beek would have been far better options but sat on the bench and frankly, Amad should be given games now instead of playing in the Under 23s, for whom James would probably struggle.

Bruno Fernandes 5 – Poor and frustrating from Bruno.

Marcus Rashford 5 – Still doesn’t look fit. Some nice skill moves and flicks but still just runs straight at defenders or shoots at goal when it’s blocked by two markers. Very frustrating to watch.

Mason Greenwood 5 – Did not get much service but part of that must be down to his positioning. He was caught too far back or too far wide when United finally managed a breakaway instead of spearheading the attack.

Substitutes

Paul Pogba 7 – Why on earth was he not brought on sooner? Things started to happen around him but it was too late. Poor management from Solskjaer.

Edinson Cavani 6 – Didn’t have enough time to affect the game.

Donny van de Beek 6 – Poor Donny. 90th minute sub again. If he can’t improve this garbage in Solskjaer’s eyes, then he really should ask to leave.



