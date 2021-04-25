WSL Match Report: Manchester United Women 4 – 1 Tottenham Hotspur



Manchester United Women have kept their dreams of playing in next year’s UEFA Women’s Champions League alive after achieving a 4-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur in the Women’s Super League today.

United now have two games left to leapfrog Tottenham’s North London rivals, Arsenal, who registered a 2-0 home win against Brighton.

It took just nine minutes for the Reds to stamp their authority on the match when England international Ella Toone placed a fantastic left footed strike into the bottom right-hand corner, beating Spurs’ goalkeeper Becky Spencer.

United looked to be in the form of their lives as waves of attack forced Spencer and her defence to act. Ona Batlle was at the heart of the offensive play.

Spurs did not manage to pick up a weaving run from Christen Press as she latched onto a perfect cross from the goal-scorer of the first, Ella Toone, guiding the ball into the bottom right corner and doubling United’s advantage.

Sigsworth was the next to find the net as she made it three just before the half time break. A composed and confident finish as she rifled the ball into the top of the net.

After the half time break, Spurs looked to salvage some sort of consolation with Dean and Williams linking up nicely, yet Dean’s resultant strike deflected off Millie Turner and fell into Earps’ outstretched arms.

It was not long before United secured the three points. Toone strengthened her bid for the golden boot as she added her second goal of the game to put any chance of a comeback for Spurs to bed.

The referee pointed to the spot after Lucy Staniforth was brought down inside the box and the resulting penalty was calmly dispatched by Toone. 4-0 to United going into the final 40 minutes.

United and manager Casey Stoney have been waiting for a clean sheet in the Women’s Super League, and it looked as if Spurs had provided the opportunity until arguably the goal of the match was scored by Spurs’ number 18, Kennedy, in the dying moments.

Her reputation for her long-ranged free kicks goes before her and she proved why with a sensational 25-yard strike into the top left-hand corner, giving Earps absolutely no chance of keeping it out.

A consolation for Spurs, but another convincing victory for United. Stoney’s team now have two more fixtures in the Women’s Super League, against Bristol City and Everton, to obtain Champions League football for next season.

Manchester United: Mary Earps; Ona Batlle, Amy Turner, Millie Turner, Kirsty Smith; Katie Zelem, Lucy Staniforth, Jess Sigsworth, Ella Toone, Kirsty Hanson, Christen Press.

Subs: Leah Galton, Jane Ross, Jackie Groenen, Carrie Jones, Maria Thorisdottir, Fran Bentley, Martha Harris, Alessia Russo, Tara Bourne.

Tottenham Hotspur: Becky Spencer, Ashleigh Neville, Kerys Harrop, Shelina Zadorsky, Josie Green, So-Hyun Cho, Kit Graham, Alanna Kennedy, Rachel Williams, Rianna Dean, Jessica Naz.

Subs: Rosella Ayane, Siri Worm, Gemma Davison, Esther Morgan, Angela Addison, Aurora Mikalsen, Lucy Quinn, Chloe Peplow.