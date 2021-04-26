Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka the only positives vs Leeds United

Manchester United fans didn’t have too much to shout about in their clash with Leeds United but Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were at least the silver lining in that grey cloud.

The defensive duo have developed remarkably over the course of the season, particularly the former who is definitely gaining plaudits that are well deserved.

Wan-Bissaka was also named the man of the match of the fixture vs Leeds which shows exactly just how the game went.

Although the right-back has his weaknesses, it’s safe to say he’s a far more offensive threat than he has been in the past and as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has pointed out, he can get even better.

The Red Devils have long been lacking serious candidates in the full-back positions so it’s a positive change in recent history that they’re overflowing with talent in that department.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka vs Leeds: 77 touches

33/41 passes completed

7 recoveries

6/7 duels won

5/6 take-ons completed

5 interceptions

4 clearances He was our best player for me. pic.twitter.com/QaPX1hNtlf — UtdArena (@utdarena) April 25, 2021

50 – @ManUtd's Luke Shaw has created 11 chances in his last two @premierleague games; in 2021, he has created more chances than any other player in the division (50). Progressive. pic.twitter.com/9Tj0A55gYh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 25, 2021

Shaw is more or less the complete full-back and his only task now is to maintain the high level of performances he’s managed through this season.

Wan-Bissaka is less from the finished product but his robustness in one v one situations makes him rather invaluable at times.

The former Crystal Palace man will need to learn from Shaw in terms of what is required from a Manchester United full-back but there certainly are signs he can go on to be a top player.



