Manchester United bosses to host emergency fan forum on Friday

Manchester United are going to hold an emergency fans’ forum on Friday to try to mend fences after the recent European Super League fiasco.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, the Reds’ bosses ‘failed to communicate with anyone outside a select group over the loathed Super League plans but the club are attempting to mend relations by hosting [the meeting].’

Ornstein believes that given the extraordinary circumstances, top dog Joel Glazer will be encouraged to attend, while outgoing executive vice chairman Ed Woodward should also be available to answer questions about his own role in the failed attempt to create a closed-off private league of the world’s top teams. However, it is not confirmed whether either will be there to face the music.

‘It is expected United’s representative will underline that despite Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli insisting the Super League is still viable, this is not the view of those at Old Trafford,’ Ornstein writes.

‘United insiders insist the club are not involved in any re-assessment of the proposals and that stance will remain consistent.

‘A source close to the situation said: “Having been through this, you can’t see any way in which a closed-shop league is proposed and pushed through in future.”’

The reporter also claims that United are strengthening security around the club to prevent a recurrence of recent protests against the owners, the Glazer family, which included a group of fans getting into the AON training complex at Carrington.

Despite the situation being diffused by first team manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who met with the fans and listened to their concerns, protests continued on Saturday at Old Trafford and at Elland Road on Sunday, where a plane paraded a banner over the ground saying ‘£2BN STOLEN #GLAZERSOUT’.

Another protest is planned at Old Trafford on Sunday before United’s Premier League clash with Liverpool and is expected to be the biggest to date.

United held a fans’ forum call just two days before the Super League bid was launched but mentioned nothing about it. Woodward was not present at the meeting but managing director Richard Arnold dialled in. This left the fans accusing the club of ‘contempt’.

United bosses will therefore hope that they can offer fans something at Friday’s emergency forum to calm the waters and find a way forward that will persuade them to give the Glazers another chance to run their club in a constructive and transparent way.

Good luck with that one.



