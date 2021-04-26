Manchester United fans concerned over Eric Bailly’s contract extension

by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United have made the news of Eric Bailly’s contract extension official and it seems it’s rubbed a few fans the wrong way.

The talented Ivorian’s deal was set to run out soon before this new contract and there were concerns the club could lose him for free.

United have nipped those rumours in the bud by tying Bailly down but it’s left some supporters wondering whether it was a smart decision.

The former Villareal man has had his fair of injuries since arriving at Old Trafford and that has meant he’s never truly been a reliable option over an extended period of time.

The silver lining in the deal is that Bailly could have opted to leave the club but wanted to stay on and repay Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s faith in him.

Fans would react to this news in a rather disappointed manner:

The concerns from fans are completely natural and Bailly has a lot to do to prove he was worth the gamble Solskjaer took.

It wouldn’t be crazy to think the club may have partly handed the aggressive centre-back a new deal because of a need to protect his value and potentially sell him on for more.

Manchester United have adopted a sell first, buy later transfer policy so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Bailly leave soon regardless of his new deal.

Although it wouldn’t be a surprise if he ended up seeing out his new contract either.


