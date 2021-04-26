Manchester United lurk as Real Madrid’s grip loosens on Raphael Varane

Manchester United may have been given the perfect chance to pounce on Real Madrid’s sensitive situation with Raphael Varane according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to have the World Cup winner high up on his transfer shortlist but many felt it was an unrealistic deal.

Varane has been at Madrid for the majority of his career now and is a guaranteed and consistent starter for Zinedine Zidane.

On paper there’s no real reason for the talented centre-back to leave but it’s believed he’s not been happy with the attempts to retain his services.

Madrid’s financial struggles have been well documented and it’s something United could play on, even without going over the top for Varane.

Real Madrid are continuing to try & agree a contract renewal with Varane (expires 2022), but due to poor finances and ongoing Ramos talks, the offers have been no where near good enough for the Frenchman. Player has, so far, rejected all attempts. For sure they'll keep trying. — Leah Smith (@LeahSmith_) April 26, 2021

There is a growing feeling that Raphael Varane is more likely to leave Real Madrid this summer than he is to stay. The club know this too. Every attempt for a renewal has been rejected. Real Madrid's senior figures have already suggested that they would like between €60-70m. — Leah Smith (@LeahSmith_) April 26, 2021

The multiple rejected contracts and the decent transfer fee mean it is possible that the Red Devils secure Varane’s signature this summer.

However, there are many factors involved in such a transfer and fans have been burned in the past by Madrid and their apparently unhappy stars who end up signing new deals and staying put anyways.

One reason for why it might not work for Manchester United is if they blow the majority of their budget elsewhere, such as on Jadon Sancho who has been a long-term target as well.



