Alex Telles makes decision on Manchester United future

Manchester United star Alex Telles has reportedly made a decision on his future at the club amid growing whispers of a potential departure this summer.

Those earlier reports claimed the talented Brazilian wanted out of Old Trafford due to a lack of minutes enforced by Luke Shaw‘s remarkable form this season.

It was understood that Telles was joining as a genuine competitor for first-team football and so was taken aback by how little he’s played.

The attacking left-back was a regular back when he was plying his trade in Portugal, meaning he isn’t used to warming up the bench.

In public Telles hasn’t complained, even praising the competitive relationship he shares with Shaw and it seems that positivity has meant he wants to stay.

A source close to the player tells me that Telles will not leave #MUFC this summer — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) April 26, 2021

In fairness to Telles, he has looked decent when given an opportunity to impress, even playing well on occasion.

Unfortunately for him, Shaw is undroppable at the minute, meaning he will have to step up a level if he wants to dethrone his teammate.

A squad with real depth is something Manchester United fans haven’t wanted for years and the left-back position is certainly something they don’t need to worry about.

It would be a shame when such depth is finally at Old Trafford that one of the players would want to leave so it’s a positive Telles is willing to stay and fight for his place.



