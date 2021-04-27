Manchester United forced to rue potential Jadon Sancho mistake

Manchester United reportedly face quite the battle to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho as the race for his signature heats up.

The sensational Englishman has been on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s radar for a long time and reports of a potential transfer have not quietened down despite the global health and financial crises.

United aren’t expected to make multiple major signings but it’s believed they can spend big on one player, supplemented by other squad fillers.

That one big player seems to be Sancho this summer but it seems it won’t be as straightforward as in the last campaign.

The Red Devils appeared to be the only ones capable of signing the versatile attacker last year but this time around, things are different.

Jadon Sancho is wanted by more clubs this summer, than he was last.#MUFC remain keen, but now know they face competition from other clubs, including #LFC. A lot of eyes are watching and waiting to see if BvB qualify for Champions League 👀 — Leah Smith (@LeahSmith_) April 27, 2021

Manchester United might rue their inability to sign Sancho last summer as they opted to not fall prey to Dortmund’s large price tag.

However, if the competition for his signature this year drives his price up anyways then it would seem silly and as though it was all for nothing.

Although Liverpool are keen on Sancho, if they fail to qualify for the Champions League themselves then it’s unlikely he will make the move to them.

Dortmund’s own qualification hopes will definitely play a role in their asking price for the brilliant winger and United will be hoping they fall short this season.



