Manchester United readjust transfer strategy after Eric Bailly contract extension

Manchester United fans have been delivered good and bad news involving the likes of Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish after Eric Bailly’s contract extension was made official.

The Ivorian international’s deal was to expire soon and it was clear a decision needed to be made about his future ahead of the summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer chose to hand Bailly a four-year deal, perhaps alongside the new director of football John Murtough and technical director Darren Fletcher.

United fans are hoping for a busy summer after the appointments of those two staff members in particular and it will be interesting to see how they do.

Meanwhile, it seems Bailly’s new deal has freed up some attention and the club are seemingly focussing on Haaland, Sancho and Grealish.

🗞 Solskjær will have a clear run at competing for Haaland and the very best forwards in Europe after extending Eric Bailly’s contract. #mufc were in the market for a centre-back but Bailly’s new deal means they can concentrate on bolstering the forward line. [@mcgrathmike] — UtdDistrict 🔰 (@UtdDistrict) April 27, 2021

🗞 Haaland is wanted by all top European clubs following his incredible goalscoring rate, and #mufc also have a long-standing interest in Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish. Moving for one or more of those targets has been made easier with Bailly’s new deal. [@mcgrathmike] — UtdDistrict 🔰 (@UtdDistrict) April 27, 2021

The good news for fans is that it seems the club are going to address a weakness in the team; the bad news is that it seems it will come at the expense of another.

Bailly’s extension shouldn’t have stopped Manchester United’s search for a top centre-back and it’s disappointing that it has to be a one or the other decision in the first place.

At this rate, the club will never be able to truly catch up to covering their weaknesses as they will always be plugging holes instead of ensuring they don’t surface initially.



