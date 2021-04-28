John Murtough clears up Manchester United’s transfer strategy

354

Manchester United’s new director of football John Murtough has opened up on what kind of transfers fans can expect moving forward.

The club have made a couple of restructuring decisions in terms of staff and what’s been going on behind the scenes and it meant two new positions opened up.

Darren Fletcher was promoted to technical director as part of the changes and Nicky Butt left his role as head of first-team development.

Some feel the latter departed the club due to clashes with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and given how he spoke out against the formation of a European Super League, it’s possible those rumours contained some truth.

Fans are curious to see what the new appointments will mean for United’s summer transfer dealings and time will tell whether it will yield the right results or not.

According to Manchester Evening News, Murtough said: “The recruitment department need to focus on bringing in players for tomorrow, those who have potential and for today, those who are ready to play for the first team now.

“The scouting team work closely with Ole to produce options for consideration based on the type of profile which Ole feels that the team needs. Ole has a veto, because as a club we will not sign a player that a manager doesn’t want.

“The club has always backed its manager in the transfer market. It’s evident from what’s gone on over the last two or three seasons that there has been a structured and disciplined approach to player recruitment.

“The transfer market will be challenging in the next 12 months but when the right players are available, which fit our profile, for the right values, will be in and around those opportunities as and when they arise.”

It seems Manchester United’s potential strategy will be to make long-term bargain buys with the occasional major transfer sprinkled in.

It wouldn’t be farfetched to assume fans should expect more Amad-type signings than regular Jadon Sancho deals, particularly after the impact of the global health crisis.

Murtough certainly has a lot to prove in his new position and will have the spotlight on him from now on to deliver the type of players needed for long-term success.



