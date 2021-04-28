Manchester United in no rush to resolve Edinson Cavani’s future

Manchester United have reportedly made no movement yet to clear up Edinson Cavani’s future according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The experienced Uruguayan appears to be no closer to either leaving or staying at the club than he was roughly a month ago.

Cavani’s father had stated back then that his son wants to return to South America to be closer to his family and has no interest in staying in England.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has still let his feelings known publicly, insisting he would love for the former PSG man to stay.

However, it seems no official decisions have been made yet, leaving United in an unwanted limbo over Cavani’s future and the striker position.

#mufc have not received any official or final position from Cavani yet, so #mufc board are still waiting to have a new meeting at the end of the season with Cavani to decide together about the future.

Recent rumours have claimed Manchester United are looking for a striker this summer but there are no clear indications if it’s in replacement of Cavani or in addition to him.

If the prolific forward stays and Anthony Martial is presumably still deemed as a striker by Solskjaer then it could mean too much competition for one spot.

If Cavani leaves then fans would be getting what they wanted with a strong attacking force but they will lose out on his ability and experience.



