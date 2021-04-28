Manchester United open to possibilities but prioritise striker role

by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United have reportedly not given up on a centre-back signing despite handing Eric Bailly a new deal but it has aided them in their bid to sign a striker.

The Ivorian international was rewarded with a new contract as his old one was getting close to running out and his future seemed up in the air.

United nipped the issue in the bud but fans weren’t all too happy with the decision as the club handed a four year deal to an injury prone 27 year old.

Whether or not the club will feel validated, time will tell and it seems they haven’t given up on a new centre-back just yet.

Logic would dictate it means the Red Devils would only sign a new centre-back if the appropriate player pops up for the appropriate price, rather than forcing the issue and splashing big.

A striker being the club’s priority suggests they feel Edinson Cavani is leaving and a world beater in that position would be needed.

The People’s Person covered a report on Tuesday that Bailly’s new deal will make it easier for Manchester United to go all out on a striker like Erling Haaland or pursue other attackers such as Jadon Sancho or Jack Grealish.

Given all the corroboration across the board, it looks like this is the club’s new transfer strategy, though some fans might feel Dominic Calvert-Lewin isn’t the stellar signing they need at Old Trafford.


