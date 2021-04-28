Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Marcus Rashford will be fit for AS Roma clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Marcus Rashford should be fit to face AS Roma in the Europa League semi-final first leg at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome, tomorrow.

Speaking at today’s press conference ahead of tomorrow’s game, the boss confirmed that the England man is over the worst of his recent struggles with a foot injury.

‘Marcus, we’ve managed him and we’ve had to manage him quite a while really,’ the boss said.

‘Last year he had his back, then his shoulder, which he’s recovered really well from and I think he’s gone through the worst of his foot as well.

‘And he almost played a full game against Leeds, he’s available for selection tomorrow and I think he’s happy with his progress.’

Solskjaer also confirmed that there were no other injury concerns ahead of the game, saying ‘we didn’t lose anyone after the Leeds game, which was a great preparation for us.’

Luke Shaw was also speaking at the press conference and confirmed that he will play, with Alex Telles, who is usually used in Europa League fixtures at left back, almost certain to be the one to make way.

The fact that Shaw confirmed his own participation was a source of amusement to the manager, who quipped ‘I was going to ask Luke if he’s picked the team already.’

Tomorrow’s match could see United face old boys Chris Smalling and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, both of whom are fit again after injury. Former City man Edin Dzeko will lead the line for the Italians but former Chelsea star Pedro will be missing with injury.

The game kicks off at 8pm tomorrow (Thursday).



