Bruno Fernandes instrumental in Manchester United's big win vs Roma

by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United have their talisman Bruno Fernandes to thank for their destruction of Roma in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final tie.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men completed a remarkable comeback win, crushing the Italian giants 6-2 and the Portuguese magician was central to it all.

United started off the match brilliantly by taking the lead early but somehow found themselves heading into the break 2-1 down.

Whatever Solskjaer said at half-time inspired his players perfectly as they ran riot in the second half to all but secure their spot in the final.

The Red Devils needed someone to step up and it’s clear they could rely on the ever-reliable Bruno to lead them to glory.

At a time when it could be argued Bruno’s form has dipped, he stepped up at a crucial time to potentially drag his team into a final.

Often accused by rival fans as not being a big-game player, the former Sporting Lisbon man certainly silenced his critics.

United definitely need Bruno fit and firing as the season comes to a close and they look to secure some silverware as well as a second-place finish.

With Paul Pogba playing on the same field, Solskjaer may have found the perfect way to fit them both in without sacrificing either of their talents.


