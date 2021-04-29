Edinson Cavani puts in a perfect performance for Man United vs AS Roma

Edinson Cavani put in a sensational performance for Manchester United this evening as they crushed Roma 6-2 at Old Trafford in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final.

Cavani’s whole performance was imbued with swagger and panache and he was at the heart of five of the six goals that United scored.

His superb pass set up the first goal for Bruno Fernandes, then he added the second himself just after half-time with a right-footed shot into the top corner of the net. He then scored again in the 64th minute.

It was the Uruguayan who drew the foul in the 71st minute that led to Bruno Fernandes’ coolly taken penalty and Cavani again in the 86th minute setting up substitute Mason Greenwood with a world-class cross-field pass with the outside of his boot.

In all, Cavani achieved 89% pass accuracy and had seven shots of which four were on target. He created five chances and made four recoveries in addition to his five goal involvements.

Edinson Cavani’s game by numbers vs. AS Roma: 89% pass accuracy

7 shots [4 on target]

5 chances created

4 ball recoveries

2 goals

2 assists

2 goals

2 assists

1 penalty won Class is permanent. 👏

With reports claiming that the 34-year-old is homesick and could leave United this summer to return to South America, tonight’s game was a complete demonstration of why the Red Devils cannot allow that to happen. On this performance, it is clear that the club must do whatever it takes to keep him at Old Trafford for that extra season.



