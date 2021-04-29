Man United will prioritise Jadon Sancho transfer if Edinson Cavani stays

Edinson Cavani’s future could be the key to deciding whether Jadon Sancho joins Manchester United this summer, according to 90min.com.

The Uruguayan striker was signed on a one-year renewable deal in which both parties have the option to continue. And while United are believed to be keen to extend the deal, Cavani has been reported to be hankering after a return to South America.

Reporter Jamie Spencer claims that if Cavani leaves, the Red Devils’ priority for this summer’s transfer window will be a striker. But if the 34-year-old can be persuaded to stay, Sancho will once again be the club’s top priority.

‘90min understands [United] believe their best option is to sign a new winger and have Cavani stay on,’ Spencer says.

‘Jadon Sancho remains their first choice for the position.

‘The Old Trafford club also remain hopeful they can persuade Cavani to stay for another season.

So far, so good. But then comes the ouch.

‘United believe they could secure a deal for potentially even just half the previous asking price because of the circumstances. The potential issue of Dortmund missing out on Champions League qualification for next season will only hurt their finances and force their hand.’

The suggestion that United believe they could land Sancho for around £50 million – half of last summer’s minimum asking price – seems totally unrealistic but also, coincidentally, around the maximum transfer budget that was reportedly agreed by Joel Glazer and Ed Woodward last time round.

This means that if Cavani stays, this summer could be a replica of last, with United and Dortmund locked for months over negotiations in another round of whose d—k is the biggest, something that will not go down at all well with United fans and which could disrupt Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s preparations for the new season.



