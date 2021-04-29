Paul Pogba helps Manchester United secure big win vs Roma

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Manchester United star Paul Pogba certainly repaid Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s faith in him with a stunning performance vs Roma.

The talented Frenchman played on the left-wing and it didn’t show in the slightest as he helped his teammates dominate against the Italian side.

Pogba has had his fair share of critics and with his contract running up next year, it’s left lots of room for rumours.

Solskjaer must want the World Cup winner to stay but it seems he’s taking his time to think things through for now.

If United are to enjoy any long or short-term success, Pogba will need to be involved as the team are a far different side when he’s in it.

The Red Devils needed to find a way to squeeze Bruno Fernandes and Pogba into the same XI and it’s safe to say they’ve successfully done so.

With the former Juventus man higher up the pitch as well, he’s helped his side dominate from a more influential position in terms of goal contributions.

In midfield, Pogba was forced to sit deep and dictate play rather than get into the opponent’s box but on the left-wing he can do a mixture of both.


Latest Top Stories...

Edinson Cavani puts in a perfect performance for...

Bruno Fernandes instrumental in Manchester United’s big win...

Player ratings: Man United 6-2 AS Roma –...

Man United will prioritise Jadon Sancho transfer if...

Gianluigi Donnarumma could join Man United for free...

John Murtough clears up Manchester United’s transfer strategy