Paul Pogba helps Manchester United secure big win vs Roma

Manchester United star Paul Pogba certainly repaid Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s faith in him with a stunning performance vs Roma.

The talented Frenchman played on the left-wing and it didn’t show in the slightest as he helped his teammates dominate against the Italian side.

Pogba has had his fair share of critics and with his contract running up next year, it’s left lots of room for rumours.

Solskjaer must want the World Cup winner to stay but it seems he’s taking his time to think things through for now.

If United are to enjoy any long or short-term success, Pogba will need to be involved as the team are a far different side when he’s in it.

Against AS Roma, Paul Pogba ranked first or joint-first for: • duels won [10]

• successful take-ons [4]

• fouls suffered [4]

• tackles won [2] Stood out in the semi. 💪 pic.twitter.com/O2YZfHaT3i — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 29, 2021

In his last nine appearances for Manchester United, Paul Pogba has played just 594 minutes—equivalent to 6.6 games—but has five assists and two goals. If you play him higher on the pitch he'll not just control the whole offence but he'll directly contribute goals, too. pic.twitter.com/yG6DF6C5n2 — UtdArena (@utdarena) April 29, 2021

Paul Pogba’s game by numbers vs. AS Roma: 100% tackles won

78% pass accuracy

39 passes completed

10 duels won

6 attempted long balls

5 successful long balls

4 attempted take-ons

4 successful take-ons

4 fouls drawn

3 ball recoveries

2 shots

1 goal Monstrous display. 😳🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/H4y2R2zK4U — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 29, 2021

The Red Devils needed to find a way to squeeze Bruno Fernandes and Pogba into the same XI and it’s safe to say they’ve successfully done so.

With the former Juventus man higher up the pitch as well, he’s helped his side dominate from a more influential position in terms of goal contributions.

In midfield, Pogba was forced to sit deep and dictate play rather than get into the opponent’s box but on the left-wing he can do a mixture of both.



