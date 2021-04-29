Player ratings: Man United 6-2 AS Roma – Superb second half performance

Manchester United beat AS Roma 6-2 tonight in the first leg of the Europa League semi final at Old Trafford. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 5 – Never came off his line. Organisation lacking compared to Henderson. His woeful penalty record continues.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6 – Better going forward, but being caught stranded upfield was one of the reasons for Roma’s second goal.

Victor Lindelof 5 – Must take some responsibility for Roma’s second, and the gaps between him and Maguire reared their ugly head too often again.

Harry Maguire 5 – Another player who was partially responsible for the second goal and played Dzeko onside in the second half which was lucky not to be punished.

Luke Shaw 6 – Excellent again going forward but must be at least partly responsible for that Roma second when he failed to keep the line.

Scott McTominay 5 – Didn’t do much to protect the defence, didn’t do much to support the attack, just anonymous yet again.

Fred 5 – Ditto the above. McFred works so tirelessly but it takes two of them playing to do the work of one holding midfielder.

Marcus Rashford 6 – Quiet game from Marcus. Ran down a few dead ends and still looking like he’s only 75% fit.

Bruno Fernandes 9.5 – Back to his best. Brilliant display from Bruno. Two goals, two assists and an almost telepathic connection with Cavani.

Paul Pogba 9 – Was involved in nearly everything positive that United did. Ruled the show along with Bruno and Cavani. Unlucky to concede the penalty. Superb overall.

Edinson Cavani 9.5 – You will not see many better centre-forward performances than that. Two goals, two sublime assists … a joy to watch.

Substitutes

Mason Greenwood 8 – Improved the right wing straight away when he came on and buried the tie with a classy finish.

Nemaja Matic 7 – Looked a class above Fred when he came on for the Brazilian for the last few minutes.

Juan Mata 6 – Had little chance to affect the game.



