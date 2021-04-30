Edinson Cavani will stay at Man United for one more year

Edinson Cavani must have read The Peoples Person’s article this morning which demanded that United do everything they can to persuade him to sign a one-year extension to his Old Trafford contract.

According to breaking news from ESPN Spain, the Uruguayan has decided to stay and an official announcement will be made next week.

.@ECavaniOfficial tiene decidido seguir en el @ManUtd

•La semana próxima debe hacerse oficial.

•Tuvo dudas, pero pese al interés de @BocaJrsOficial, cumplirá el contrato En un rato ampliamos en @SC_ESPN @SportsCenter_nt @espnfc @ESPNDeportes — moisESPN (@moillorens) April 30, 2021

‘@ ECavaniOfficial has decided to continue at @ManUtd,’ ESPN’s Moises Llorens tweeted.

‘Next week it should be made official.

‘He had doubts, but despite the interest of @BocaJrsOficial, he will fulfill the contract.’

It is excellent news for United and a significant piece in what will prove to be a unique transfer window to come. With agent Mino Raiola keen to move Erling Haaland on this summer, United might have felt forced to move for him even though Dortmund’s price tag would have been astronomical.

Now that Cavani is staying, United can sit back and hope that the Norwegian stays for one more season at Dortmund, after which his £65 million release clause comes into effect.

Also, as was reported here yesterday, with the striker position settled, sources say United will switch their attentions back to the right wing and to Jadon Sancho.

This in itself will have an impact on Haaland; Dortmund will neither need nor want to lose both in one summer, so the fee they get for the England man will almost certainly strengthen their hand to keep hold of the Norwegian.

But above all else, the news means that United can count on a world class striker, one who has broken the curse of the number 7 shirt since Ronaldo left, for another season. That will be music to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s ears, as well as those of the fans.



