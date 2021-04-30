Fans join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in demanding Edinson Cavani stays at Man United

Manchester United fans have joined manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in demanding that everything must be done to persuade Edinson Cavani to stay at Old Trafford another year.

Cavani is reportedly undecided about whether to agree to a one-year contract extension as he is to be unsettled in Manchester and keen to return to South America, where Boca Juniors have an offer on the table for him.

A flawless centre-forward’s performance against Roma last night, in which he scored two goals, provided two assists and drew a penalty, underlined the Uruguayan’s importance to United even more, as Solskjaer revealed after the game.

‘He knows I’d love to have him for another year,’ the boss said.

‘I understand it’s been very difficult for him. I’ve promised him Old Trafford and Manchester is a different place with fans in.

‘We must try to get that feeling that Manchester is a good place to live. I’m doing my best. Hopefully nights like this help him see himself here for another year.

‘We don’t have to sell it to him — it’s about how he feels coming in every day; the team we are creating, he’s part of it.

‘But he has to feel it, scoring those goals with fans. We’ve got the best fans, he’s a goalscorer and there’s nothing better than celebrating in front of them at the Stretford End.’

Fans agreed.

‘Give him £100k a week extra I don’t care,’ one fan tweeted. ‘His help this season alone was worthy of a £150 million price tag. Not only is he performing on the pitch, he brings so much leadership and knowledge to the dressing room, his workrate is insane.’

‘I’m on my knees for him to stay man, what a player he’s been for us recently. Really turned it up a notch in the past month or two’ said another.

Others said.

‘Be a travesty if he doesn’t get to experience a full Old Trafford. We need to keep him.’

‘Ole’s system comes alive with an out and out number nine and Cavani has shown it time and again! Keep him or improve on him!’

‘Get his family whatever they want. We can’t replace such a player.’

‘Definitely needs to be here one more season, the crowd will go absolutely nuts for him.’

