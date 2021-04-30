Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defends Manchester United selection vs Roma

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lept to the defence of his team following the remarkable performance vs Roma.

The legendary Norwegian appeared to channel his inner Sir Alex Ferguson by inspiring his team to a sensational second-half display.

United headed into the break 2-1 down but finished the clash 6-2 in what was an iconic European night at Old Trafford.

Whatever Solskjaer said at half-time certainly worked, with Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani grabbing a brace each.

Mason Greenwood and Paul Pogba also netted an effort each in what was a stunning attacking performance that was thoroughly deserved.

"It's easy up there thinking who should play and who should not play. "Maybe those two should try to leave players out themselves and pick a team with balance." Ole Gunnar Solskjaer certainly justified his decisions this evening 👏 🎙 @ReshminTV #UEL pic.twitter.com/bIBibxMwgX — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 29, 2021

Solskjaer is certainly spoilt for choices in certain positions and it is a difficult job finding a balance in terms of structure and yet having to fit all his best players into the same starting XI.

Against Roma, Pogba and Bruno both featured to devastating effect, both playing key roles in the big semi-final victory.

The World Cup winner started on the left-wing to accomodate the former Sporting Lisbon man in attacking-midfield.

Pogba’s ability was not diminished either and Solskjaer may have stumbled upon a brilliant formula for the team’s long-term future.

With the season coming to a close, there’s no better time than now to have found the perfect way to bring the best out of his team.



