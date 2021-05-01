Unexpected twist in Edinson Cavani’s Manchester United future

Manchester United have been given a boost over Edinson Cavani’s future and it’s better news than some may have expected.

The experienced Uruguayan capped off some good form with a double vs Roma in the sensational 6-2 win at Old Trafford.

Cavani has reminded United fans of his worth again after some sections grew tired of his proneness to injury.

Luckily the former PSG man has shaken off the niggles he had at the right time, stepping up for the team of late in the absence of Anthony Martial.

Cavani clearly has a major fan in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who has insisted multiple times in public that he would like the player to stay.

The prolific striker’s current deal runs out this summer, though the news of late is he could have finally been convinced recently to stay for longer.

According to TNT Sports, Cavani will sign a two-year contract rather than extend his stay for just one year, in news that will surely excite Manchester United fans.

The Express also seemed to reiterate the source, claiming he will be at the club for longer than expected.

The original video can be seen here:

"CAVANI VA A FIRMAR CON EL MANCHESTER HASTA JUNIO DE 2023" 🔵😒 El sueño del 9 que a Boca se le rompe⚽@HernanSCastillo aporta info contundente en #HalconesyPalomas sobre el futuro del uruguayo ¿Te habías ilusionado con Cavani? pic.twitter.com/XbQWyc6om4 — TNT Sports Argentina (@TNTSportsAR) April 30, 2021

The news prior to this report was that Cavani is now leaning more towards staying than in the past but that it was just a one year extension rather than the two reported above.



