Barcelona and Real Madrid serious in race for Erling Haaland

Manchester United may be forced to concede defeat in the race for Erling Haaland’s signature as Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly serious in their bid to sign him.

The Borussia Dortmund star is arguably Europe’s most-wanted youngster and it’s believed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a desire for a reunion.

United were keen on Haaland before the German giants signed him and they certainly must be ruing their inability to secure his future.

Although the prolific striker is in high demand, it’s believed not many clubs can actually afford him, though the latest suggestions are that’s not true.

The Red Devils will now apparently face more competition than they may have expected, essentially ending their ability to sign him.

Mino Raiola to AS: “Real Madrid can afford Erling Haaland. They’ve money to sign him”. ⚪️ #BVB #RealMadrid — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 30, 2021

That Raiola interview can be seen here where he also says Barcelona could or should be able to afford the world’s most in-demand youngster.

According to EuroSport, Lionel Messi is willing to sign a new deal on reduced terms if it means Barcelona invest in their squad as their interest in Haaland skyrockets.

The good news is even if these two Spanish giants want to sign the young forward, it will be incredibly complicated funds-wise to make it happen and that might give Manchester United hope.



