Manchester United fear repercussions of ESL backlash ahead of Liverpool clash

Manchester United are reportedly afraid of what’s coming up against Liverpool after their plans for joining the European Super League were scuppered by the fans.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward had to resign on the back of that failed attempt and supporters made it a point to strongly protest against the Glazer family ownership.

United fans picked the clash against Liverpool on Sunday to make sure everyone can see how they feel about everything that unfolded.

Supporters were disgusted by their club’s decision to not just support the idea of the ESL but to also have done so without consulting them or the staff or the players.

The calls against the Glazer family have never been higher in recent history and it will be interesting to see the effect of the planned protests.

According to ESPN and The Times, the Red Devils fear protests planned for Sunday could get out of control and disrupt preparations for the clash vs Liverpool as around 10,000 fans are expected to make their voices heard.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said in response to the news about protests:

“It’s important that the fans’ views are listened to and we communicate better.

“My job is to focus on the football side and that we have the best possible team.

“As I’ve said before I’ve been backed, I’ve had great support from the club and the owners and I’m sure I will get the backing again to go one step further.

“When the protests are on, it’s important they go in a good fashion and that we keep it peaceful.”

Solskjaer has understandably been rather diplomatic in his approach so far but he has had a history of being against the Glazer ownership so it wouldn’t be a surprise to hear he’s secretly hoping the protests go successfully.



