Mino Raiola says he is preparing a transfer ‘menu’ for Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola says Borussia Dortmund have made it crystal clear that they will not sell the player this summer but he believes they could change their mind.

In an interview with Spanish outlet AS, Raiola first claimed that his trip to Spain with Haaland’s father, Alf-Inge, was not to negotiate for Haaland and that the timing of their trips was merely a coincidence.

‘If I told you the reason for the trip, you wouldn’t believe it,’ he said.

‘Haaland’s father had to go to Marbella, he wanted to travel and so did I, because I had to congratulate Laporta and go to Madrid, and we did all these things at once. Because look, 99% of the time I travel and nobody knows where I am.

‘The strange thing is that there is no Private Terminal in Barcelona. There is paparazzi there 24 hours a day. I think they were waiting for an actress. They weren’t sports paparazzi.’

Raiola then said he was preparing a ‘menu’ of options for Haaland to choose from for his next move.

‘I’m not interested in what he tells me he wants now. He has to tell me when all things are clear in my head and I can make a menu, and put it on his plate: we have that, this and this… And we can’t do that yet.

‘What we know today is that Dortmund spoke very seriously with us and said: “We-are-not-selling-him.

‘That is what they have said. Now, you have to see if that desire remains until September 1st.

‘Today, the official position of Dortmund is this. But I have another position, I think that if a good opportunity presents itself and everyone is happy, we will put it on the table.’

The former pizza chef would not be drawn on whether Champions League qualification would affect Dortmund’s stance, nor about the release clause that reportedly comes into effect in 2022. He simply claimed that ‘the 14 biggest clubs in Europe want Haaland.’

Raiola always tends to speak in riddles, but one inference that can be drawn from his words is that if Manchester United, City, or anyone were to put in a huge offer for Haaland this summer, he would put it on the table and see whether Dortmund blink. That is looking increasingly unlikely.



