Live coverage of Manchester United fans’ protest against the Glazers at Old Trafford ahead of the Premier League clash against Liverpool. The protest starts at 2pm.

Join The Peoples Person for live coverage of the Glazers Out protest and the march for 50+1 Club Ownership at Old Trafford before Manchester United’s game against Liverpool at 4.30pm.

We are posting updates, pictures and video of the march throughout the afternoon here. Sam will be streaming live here and on Youtube from 2pm.

Man United fans are demanding change from the Glazers and changes to the ownership of our football club. We want Manchester United back and today we march against the Glazers.



2.20pm Fans have broken into the stadium and are on the pitch.

Always wanted to score at the Stretford End. #GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/QcHCrBuusx — Gez (@Gezz_MUFC) May 2, 2021

2.10pm Some reports of fans blocking the team bus at the Lowry, and a small scuffle earlier, but mostly peaceful protest as the Reds go marching on.

2.00pm And it starts! A massive turnout at Old Trafford. The air is thick with green and gold smoke. Glazers out songs deafening!

1.55pm Massive crowd gathering with 5 minutes to go:

1.44pm Gary Neville doing his bit again.

2pm today at the Trinity statue, if you can make it then be there #GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/Fo2QPl8b5g — nikhil (@NG_________) May 2, 2021

1.30pm Things getting under way already ahead of the 2pm march.

🟢🟡#mufc fans Protesting near the Lowry, where the team will board there bus to Old Trafford. #GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/n4XZw85qeG — Vishy (@vishy_united) May 2, 2021

12.30pm Fans are tweeting their calls to others to come and join the protest outside Old Trafford.

A true Man Utd fan will retweet and like this. Let's get these people out of our club. 👍#GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/JnAaqFM1iQ — Liam🇬🇭 (@officialdazzlin) May 2, 2021

Good morning REDS hope to see some of you at a protest this afternoon. Win lose or draw #GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/p1faT86Ax0 — Mr Structure (@thatguyreddevil) May 2, 2021

I won't be able to be at Old Trafford today coz I live in France but my heart will be there♥️! Keep focus let's get them OUT.#GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/tFeuJYTN1F — 🔰🔰G Puppy🔰🔰🇲🇺 (@GPuppy5) May 2, 2021

To follow all the latest news and developments in the 50+1 and Glazers Out campaigns, visit our dedicated page here for all our articles and videos on this vital subject.