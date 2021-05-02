LIVE: Manchester United Fans’ Protest At Old Trafford – Glazers Out And 50+1 Club Ownership

by Sam Peoples
Live coverage of Manchester United fans’ protest against the Glazers at Old Trafford ahead of the Premier League clash against Liverpool. The protest starts at 2pm.

Join The Peoples Person for live coverage of the Glazers Out protest and the march for 50+1 Club Ownership at Old Trafford before Manchester United’s game against Liverpool at 4.30pm.

We are posting updates, pictures and video of the march throughout the afternoon here. Sam will be streaming live here and on Youtube from 2pm.

Man United fans are demanding change from the Glazers and changes to the ownership of our football club. We want Manchester United back and today we march against the Glazers.


2.20pm Fans have broken into the stadium and are on the pitch.


2.10pm Some reports of fans blocking the team bus at the Lowry, and a small scuffle earlier, but mostly peaceful protest as the Reds go marching on.


2.00pm And it starts! A massive turnout at Old Trafford. The air is thick with green and gold smoke. Glazers out songs deafening!


1.55pm Massive crowd gathering with 5 minutes to go:


1.44pm Gary Neville doing his bit again.


1.30pm Things getting under way already ahead of the 2pm march.


12.30pm Fans are tweeting their calls to others to come and join the protest outside Old Trafford.

To follow all the latest news and developments in the 50+1 and Glazers Out campaigns, visit our dedicated page here for all our articles and videos on this vital subject.

