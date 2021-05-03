Donny van de Beek set for Old Trafford stay as club rejects loan offer

Manchester United are set to reject any proposals for Donny van de Beek to leave Old Trafford with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having the Dutch midfielder firmly in his plans according to The Sun.

The young midfielder has been linked with a return on loan to his former club, Ajax, after having a slow first season with United where he has struggled to get minutes under his belt.

With only two starts in the Premier League all season, the £35 million Dutch signing has undoubtedly been left frustrated on the bench.

Light is shining at the end of the tunnel for the midfielder though, with Ole set to reject any exit proposals.

Van de Beek could be left pessimistic of his chances considering the lack of action he has seen all season, but he does not need to look far to see the strides that can be taken after a slow first season at Old Trafford.

Midfield teammate, Fred, had similar first season struggles. After a poor start under Mourinho, things did not immediately get better for Fred with the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

With only seven starts in twenty-one Premier League matches, which included a half time hooking after a dismal display against Everton, Fred’s United career looked to be over before it started.

It was less than a year later though, when Fred had staked his claim as a mainstay in Ole’s midfield. Opinions of Fred had completely been reversed and he was even being touted as the player of the season by supporters and former players.

Such a remarkable turnaround can only be seen as a sign of optimism for Donny and the supporters, for what could potentially be next season.

With recent bright sparks against Granada and Burnley, everyone at United will be hoping these are the starting points of Donny van de Beek’s own turnaround.