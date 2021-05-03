Jadon Sancho: All the details on a potential transfer to Manchester United

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has long been linked with a move to Manchester United and it seems as though the transfer saga has picked up the pace again.

The sensational Englishman was the club’s main target last year but unfortunately the deal fell through much to fans’ dismay.

Sancho appears to remain a priority for United but the club have kept their cool in terms of getting dragged into the same drama.

However, the latest news suggests it’s a transfer that could very much happen if the circumstances are in place for it.

It’s believed Sancho is still keen on the switch and the Red Devils were even said to be impressed by how he has conducted himself over the past year.

According to the Mirror and Goal, Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc admitted the club have a gentleman’s agreement with Sancho that he can leave under certain conditions.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐉𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨

• #mufc have everything in place to sign him. [@FabrizioRomano]

• BVB have a gentlemen's agreement to sell him. [ARD]

• Their asking price is between €85-90M. [@SPORT1]

• Dortmund's deadline is before the EUROs. [@LeahSmith_] — ً (@utdrobbo) May 3, 2021

It seems the conditions are perfectly set for Manchester United to wrap up Sancho’s signing with relatively little fuss but time will tell if they can deliver.

The onus is on the new backroom staff John Murtough and Darren Fletcher who are the director of football and technical director respectively.



