Man United’s bumper offer may not be enough for Paul Pogba

Manchester United could face a transfer dilemma if Paul Pogba doesn’t extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Pogba’s current contract is set to end in the summer of 2022, so Manchester United will need to sell in the next transfer window to avoid losing him on a free transfer a year later.

Pogba rejoined the Red Devils from Italian giants Juventus in 2016 and has been in fine form this season, playing 90 minutes in Manchester United’s latest 6-2 semi-final run in vs. Roma.

Many teams have shown interest in signing Pogba, with Real Madrid the clear favourites should the Frenchman leave United in the summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that if the Red Devils can put in good performances, Pogba will be persuaded to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

“If we can play like we did against Roma and go again against Liverpool and they can feel our progress this season, our chances are bigger to keep Paul and Edi (Edinson Cavani),” Solskjaer said (via Daily Mail).

According to The Mirror, United will open talks with the 28-year-old midfielder with a fresh £400,000-a-week deal later this month. However, The Sun is reporting that althought Old Trafford bosses are keen to keep him, his demands will exceed the offer on the table and amount to closer to £500,000 a week.

United will be wanting to sell early in the summer. The delayed 2020 Euros take place in June/July and Pogba’s performances could affect the fee one way or another. United certainly will want to move quickly if Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola’s demands exceed the limit that United can handle.

Should the Frenchman accept the deal it will mean that he will overtake goalkeeper David De Gea as the highest-paid player at United. However, The Mirror and also The Sun are claiming that should the Frenchman decline the deal, United will have no choice but to move him on during the summer transfer window.

United will then need to sign a replacement, whether that is a new defensive midfielder or a new central midfielder.

Declan Rice, Wilfred Ndidi and Saul Niguez are all on the Reds’ list of possible transfers if Pogba doesn’t extend his stay.

United remain fully aware of the limited amount of time they have left to convince the World Cup winner to stay and are already searching the market for potential replacements.