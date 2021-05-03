Manchester United fans list demands after Old Trafford protests

Manchester United fans have made it clear exactly what they want from the Glazer family and revealed the only way protests will stop.

Sunday’s planned protest grabbed global attention as supporters forced the rescheduling of England’s biggest football fixture in United vs Liverpool.

Players and staff were forced to remain inside their hotel and were caught watching the fans making their voices heard at Old Trafford.

Some supporters stormed the pitch as well but protests were largely peaceful and many felt their target for the day was achieved.

However, their long-term goals have not yet been met and so they made sure the Glazer family knew exactly what their terms are on paper.

Manchester United Supporters Trust have released an open letter to Joel Glazer after protests#MUFC pic.twitter.com/ViA3Zpt9ef — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) May 3, 2021

Outrage was initially caused by the club’s horrific decision to be a part of the hugely condemned European Super League but that soon lit a fire to overhaul the ownership of the club entirely too.

Fans’ disdain for the Glazer family and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has been well-documented and long discussed.

Supporters are finally fed up and aren’t settling for Woodward’s resignment only and want United’s owners to either leave or cede control in terms of shares.

Time will tell whether the Glazers cave or not but it’s important to list demands nonetheless and to make the fans’ voices heard.



