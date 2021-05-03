Manchester United fans stuck between a rock and a hard place

Manchester United fans have had two official statements released in response to their protests- one from the club and the other from the Premier League.

Supporters took to Old Trafford to make their voices heard as they look to get rid of the club’s owners the Glazer family.

United fans were not pleased over United’s decision to take part in the criticised European Super League and anger over the owners has been brewing ever since they took over.

It was only a matter of time before the supporters’ fury exploded and that resulted in the protest in Manchester that saw the fixture vs Liverpool forced to reschedule.

The Red Devils have released a statement that is shockingly tone-deaf and likely to just infruriate fans further.

The whole point of the protest was to disrupt matters in an effort to force the Glazers hand and so it wasn’t too smart to refer to some fans as criminals and look to ban them.

The club also claimed it will continue to have dialogue and engagement with supporters but only through the appropriate channels which likely means they’ll still be ignored.

Meanwhile the Premier League looked to protect its own future rather than supporting fans who helped rein in their own clubs after widespread outroar.



