Manchester United vs Liverpool: when will it be rescheduled?

Manchester United’s Premier League home fixture vs. Liverpool was postponed due to safety concerns regarding the recent protest against the Glazers at Old Trafford.

United, Liverpool and the Premier League will now need to find an alternative date for the home clash, which in itself could present multiple problems especially with United still in European competition.

The protests, attended by approximately 10,000 people, ultimately caused the fixture to be called off amid safety concerns as people managed to get themselves onto the pitch and into the red zone with a couple of hours left until kick-off.

Liverpool currently don’t have a midweek fixture however, with a jam-packed schedule on the United side, how could rearranging this fixture be problematic for the Red Devils?

With a cluster of fixtures still to be played before the season ends, Manchester United already have a midweek game and a weekend game over the final few weeks.

United are set to travel to Rome in the coming days for the second league of the semi-final tie agaimst Roma in the Europa League.

Liverpool and United then both have Premier League matches on the weekend of 8th and the 9th May, against Aston Villa and Southampton.

United then have a midweek game against Champions League hopefuls Leicester on May 12 with Liverpool set to climb the table with a fixture against West Brom.

Finally, the end of the season hits on May 23rd, when United and Liverpool are against Fulham and Burnley. There is currently no available date for the game to go ahead which means there is a scheduling issue with United and the Premier League.

All Premier League matches are to end before May 23rd which means there has to be a rearrangement somewhere before this date.

According to The Telegraph, the most likely current option is Sunday, May 16, which is the day after the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Leicester City, and the week before the Premier League season ends.

Liverpool are due to play West Brom on this date which could mean bringing this fixture forward to accommodate yesterday’s postponed match.