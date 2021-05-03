Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints at new centre-back signing for Man United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted at an important signing in the centre-back department.

Despite Eric Bailly’s recent contract extension, Solskjaer could still be in the market for another centre-back once the summer transfer window opens.

The new defender will increase competition for the in-form partnership of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

United have been linked with multiple centre-backs this season, including Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane and Pau Torres of Villareal, who has been in fine form, scoring three goals in all competitions from the defence this season.

Solskjaer could be in for a fresh selection battle with the returning Phil Jones who last featured vs. Tranmere Rovers in last season’s FA Cup back in January 2020.

“Eric Bailly has just signed a new deal, Axel [Tuanzebe] has played very well when he’s had the chance and hopefully we will have a new player in Phil Jones next season when he’s fit, he’s worked very hard to get fit.” (via Manchester Evening News)

Solskjaer has recently hinted that Jones could compete with Maguire and Lindelof once he returns to full fitness next season.

This means that United could potentially go into next season with six first-team central defenders, which would include a new centre-back if the boss ultimately signs an extra man.

United’s defence has hardly changed throughout this season’s Premier League, but could we be about to see a change in that central pairing? Solskjaer has hinted we could.

“But we are always looking for improvement, always looking at every department and if there are players that come in and challenge them or take their place, that’s great.

“That is the way it has to be at Man Utd. We sign players to challenge the ones we have here already and if you don’t step up players will take your place.”

The Red Devils have kept 13 clean sheets in the Premier League this season, with Harry Maguire playing 90 minutes in every game.

Lindelof has missed six games this Premier League campaign with Eric Bailly stepping in on each occasion.