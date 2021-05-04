Fabrizio Romano confirms Borussia Dortmund weaken stance on Jadon Sancho

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has added weight to reports that Borussia Dortmund are open to selling Jadon Sancho for the right price and at the right time.

The brilliant winger is more in demand this year than last year but there are no real suggestions Manchester United will miss out on his signature.

Sancho is seen as the most ideal and realistic signing of this summer as he will address a weakness in the current squad and add true value with his talent.

It’s looking increasingly unlikely United will fail to secure the transfer as everything is set up for them to pounce.

The only potential issue is the funds for it, though it’s understood the club already has everything in place.

Borussia Dortmund will be open to sell Sancho in the summer if the ‘right bid’ will arrive, after one year ago he was one step away from joining #MUFC. 🚨 BVB will be asking less than €120m to let Sancho leave this year – but… no late bids at the end of the window. 🟡⚫️ #BVB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 3, 2021

around €85/90m. But we’re in May… let’s see what they’ll ask in June/July. For sure, less than €120m this year! — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 3, 2021

Romano has more or less confirmed what Sport1 originally reported which was that Dortmund’s bosses agreed Sancho’s asking price should be between €85m to €90m, dropping from last year’s €120m valuation.

That price range is well within the Red Devils’ budget as believed so there shouldn’t be any hiccups at all.

It also fits in with the narrative that Dortmund are in debt by roughly that amount and need to sell Sancho to get back control of their finances.



