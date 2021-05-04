Manchester United owners the Glazers aren’t going anywhere

Manchester United fans’ worst nightmare looks to be set to come true as the Glazer family reportedly are going to be around for a long time.

Supporters only recently protested in large numbers against the ownership of the controversial family and many want to see them gone.

United’s decision to take part in the despicable European Super League saw a massive backlash from fans that resulted in executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward’s resignment.

Supporters aren’t settling just for that either, however, and are now looking to either remove the Glazers or to force them into allowing supporters to own a majority share of the club.

The 50+1 club business model that the Bundesliga employs has seen fans in Manchester and across the UK call for a similar system to be implemented.

According to The Guardian, the Glazers have no plans to sell the Red Devils and instead are set on meeting their long-term goal of at least doubling the club’s current £3b evaluation to roughly £7b.

No imminent plans from any Glazer to address fans directly… — jamie jackson (@JamieJackson___) May 4, 2021

Even if the Glazers are successful in their ambitions, Manchester United fans won’t be pleased with their ownership.

The issue was never how much money the club is making but rather the way they run the club, stealing its resources and never spending any of their own money.



