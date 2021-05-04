Twitter thread shows how Glazers have ruined Manchester United

Some Manchester United fans have been condemned by certain sections of the media for their protests at Old Trafford on Sunday but a brilliant thread has been written up showing just why there’s a big outrage towards the Glazer family.

Supporters are outrage at the minute and it doesn’t look as though it will die down as they are determined to see a change in ownership.

The majority of fans want to see the club opened up for sale to fans in order for them to have a majority of shares in the club, referencing Germany’s 50+1 ownership model.

Some supporters want to see the club bought outright by someone else who would actually care for the club and not saddle it with massive debt.

The financial world of football is thoroughly complicated and so Swiss Ramble on Twitter wrote a long thread explaining it all in layman’s terms and the Peoples Person have selected the most damning Tweets of the thread.

The £1.1 bln cost of financing the Glazers’ ownership is “only” 16% of #MUFC £6.8 bln expenditure since June 2005, but it is a huge sum. It’s more than £1.0 bln spent (net) on players and could have been spent on improving the squad (or even the increasingly shabby Old Trafford). pic.twitter.com/q9pepebs9G — Swiss Ramble (@SwissRamble) May 4, 2021

Where #MUFC are in a league of their own is interest payments, which add up to a staggering half a billion pounds since 2010, which is more than all the other Premier League clubs combined. The next highest is #AFC, whose £140m pales into insignificance compared to United. pic.twitter.com/sHLHJjaIhj — Swiss Ramble (@SwissRamble) May 4, 2021

If you think that the interest payments are bad, wait until you look at the dividends. #MUFC £122m (around £23m a year in 2020) is again by far the highest. In fact, they are the only Premier League club currently paying dividends, as #WBA and #LUFC were once-off payments. pic.twitter.com/GxOH4uPDgK — Swiss Ramble (@SwissRamble) May 4, 2021

The harsh reality is that after all the Glazers financial engineering, #MUFC still have £526m debt, which is the second highest in the Premier League, only “beaten” by #THFC £831m. Therefore, the draining of the club’s resources will continue for the foreseeable future. pic.twitter.com/ePS1UM7fxp — Swiss Ramble (@SwissRamble) May 4, 2021

The full thread can be seen here: https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1389458677061591042?s=20

The finances involved almost shows there’s no point of the Glazer family holding onto the club so strongly when their weaknesses are being exposed and their strengths are declining in power.

The problem for the Glazers is whether they’re concerned they won’t be able to sell for the price they want or that they feel they haven’t finished milking their cash cow.



