Ashley Young insists Manchester United fans’ demands are not new

Former Manchester United star Ashley Young has leapt to the defence of the club’s fans in light of the recent protests at Old Trafford.

The experienced Englishman has just won the Serie A title with Inter Milan but had time to share his thoughts on what’s been happening in Manchester.

United fans took over Old Trafford last Sunday to force the rescheduling of the clash vs Liverpool and it’s believed protests will continue until the Glazer family leaves.

Supporters have finally had enough with the club’s owners and have been campaigning strongly to see them depart.

Young was occasionally spotted amongst the fans watching the Red Devils play when he was still at the club so it’s interesting to hear what he had to say.

🗣 "This is going back years and years with the owners." Former Manchester United player Ashley Young says the fans have been asking for change for a long time pic.twitter.com/Vn1LYxRVmv — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 5, 2021

Time will tell whether fans’ efforts will work or not but at the end of the day, the least they can do is try and to make their voices heard.

The Glazer family has refused to address supporters concerns so far and have not made any comments when asked to by reporters.

Joel Glazer’s open letter to fans was an empty promise as no steps have been taken to give fans any confidence.

Although United supporters want more, the Glazers can look to how Chelsea promised a select few fans will now be allowed in board meetings as inspiration to what real action looks like.



