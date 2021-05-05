Manchester United enter race with Tottenham for cut-price Sam Johnstone



Manchester United fans have witnessed a fresh goalkeeping battle this season with Dean Henderson seemingly usurping David De Gea‘s position as the club’s number one goalkeeper.

With Henderson taking over the gloves, De Gea is now likely to leave in the following transfer window and with Sergio Romero and Lee Grant also expected to depart on a free transfer, United will now need to find a new goalkeeper to be a backup to Henderson.

Reports from ESPN claim that the Red Devils have joined Tottenham and West Ham in the race to sign West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. Johnstone will be familiar to United fans having spent nine years at Old Trafford progressing through the academy system.

Johnstone then went on to secure a £6.5 million transfer to West Brom where he has been the club’s No.1 goalkeeper since 2018.

ESPN also claim that Johnstone has emerged as a favoured option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer although it is unlikely that he will accept a No.2 role next season.

Johnstone recently earned his first cap with Southgate’s England, having been called up by the manager in the last international break. With the announcement of an extended European Championship squad, Johnstone could be looking to secure a spot himself over the closing weeks of the season.

West Ham currently are the favourites to sign Johnstone next season and the keeper has previously worked under Hammers’ manager David Moyes.

According to the Daily Mail, West Brom has slapped an £18m price tag on Johnstone, who has a contract until 2022. United could have a chance to sign the Englishman for a reduced fee having included a sell-on clause when United sold him to the Baggies in 2018.