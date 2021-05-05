Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he received ‘apology, personally’ from Glazers over European Super League

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Sunday was a ‘difficult day’ for United as their Premier League clash with Liverpool was postponed following a protest march against the club’s owners.

Speaking at today’s press conference ahead of the Europa League semi-final second leg tie against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico, Solskjaer said he supported the right of fans to protest as long as it remains peaceful.

‘It was a difficult day for us,’ the manager said.

‘We wanted to play, we wanted to beat Liverpool. .. but as I’ve said, we have to listen, we have to hear the fans’ voice.

‘It’s everyone’s right to protest, it has to be in a civilized manner though. It has to be in a peaceful manner.

‘Unfortunately when you break in and when police officers get scarred for life that’s one step too far and unfortunately when it gets out of hand like this, it’s a police matter, it’s not about showing your opinions any more.

‘You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to see we have frictions that need to be dealt with.

‘Other individuals besides me have started already, we’re discussing with the fans, we’re communicating with fan groups which is going to be massive for us going forward.

‘Of course we want to listen. It has to be in a peaceful manner. We know as a club we need to communicate better. I can refer back to the apologies.

‘I’ve been communicating with the owners. I got an apology, personally.

‘I am hopeful in time we can come together,’ he concluded.

‘Sometimes frictions and challenges can move things forward.’



