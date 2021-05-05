Two thousand Manchester United fans to attend Europa League final

Manchester United have one foot in the door of the Europa League final after a 6-2 crushing semi-final first leg victory against Roma at Old Trafford last week.

It was recently announced that 9,500 spectators will be allowed at the final, which the Energa Stadium in Gdansk is hosting this year. This means that, assuming they navigate tomorrow night’s second leg in Rome safely, United will have fans at the Europa League final.

The Energa stadium, which was meant to host last season’s final before the impact of the coronavirus, holds 43,615 people. However it is expected that only 25 per cent of the capacity will be filled, meaning 9,500 fans overall will be allowed to attend.

According to The Mirror, the two teams that reach the final will receive an allocation of 2,000 tickets each, with another 2,000 going to the general public of the Polish city.

This has been announced following the statement from UEFA which read “The Polish authorities have confirmed to UEFA a capacity of 25 per cent of the stadium or up to 9,500 spectators [will be present for the final].”

“Supporters from abroad will have to comply with border entry restrictions and requirements that will be in force at the time of the final as no exemptions will be granted to ticket holders.”

The Polish government have recently announced that from May 15, 25 per cent of a stadium’s capacity can be opened to fans, which fits into the plans of the Europa League final which is hosted on 26 May.

The Red Devils last witnessed their own fans in a stadium last season in the 2-0 win at home vs. Manchester City back in March 2020. This means that if United were to qualify, the Europa League final will be the first time in over a year that their fans will be able to see the in-form Reds from Manchester.

Manchester United will confirm their place in the Europa League final after a three goal loss or better in the second leg of the semi-final vs. Roma tomorrow.