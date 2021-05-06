David de Gea keeps Manchester United’s Europa League dream alive

Manchester United have David de Gea to thank for taking them to the Europa League final after what was a defensive disaster-class vs Roma.

The Italian giants showed their opponents just what it means to start a match with the right attitude, despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s repeated warnings to his players.

Roma won the second-leg 3-2 but United went through on an aggregate score that read 8-5 in their favour.

It means it’s the legendary Norwegian’s first final with the club as a manager and is thoroughly deserved after a tough season.

The Red Devils have had their ups and downs but they’ve worked hard and De Gea has put a marker down for the number one spot once again.

David de Gea vs. Roma: 🔘 10 saves

🔘 9 from inside the box A vintage performance. 🍷 pic.twitter.com/2D8z3ukItB — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 6, 2021

🧤 Most saves made by David de Gea in his Manchester United career (424 apps): 1️⃣ 14 vs Arsenal (December 2017)

2️⃣ 11 vs Tottenham (January 2019)

3️⃣ 𝟭𝟬 𝘃𝘀 𝗥𝗼𝗺𝗮 (𝗠𝗮𝘆 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭) pic.twitter.com/pLnsCoI26N — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 6, 2021

Had it not been for De Gea’s numerous tie-saving stops, Manchester United might have actually been in genuine trouble.

Roma played with a fire in their belly that was missing in the first-leg and will now rue not playing with the same attitude in the past.

Had they done so, perhaps it would be them in the final vs Villareal instead of United who rested on their laurels of the 6-2 win.

No one doubts De Gea’s shot-stopping but even by his standards, the amount of close-range quick saves he had to make was sensational.



